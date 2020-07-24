Japanese Technologists Develop New Product "WAVING LED RIBBON" - Drawing Organic Lines in the air with Rippling Light

"WAVING LED RIBBON" is a next-generation sports entertainment item that enables organic rippling LED light to draw lines in the air. Throwing the LEDs into the air and rotating them without breaking it was considered difficult from the perspective of durability and operability. However, in addition to the unique hardware and software that enables wireless synchronization of multiple devices, the development of a unique mechanism that allows the connection part to rotate infinitely has made possible the fantastic performance even making it look like computer graphics. mplusplus plan to expand the range of use in various stage productions including sporting and music events.

Opening For The Brighter Future

Since last year, the company has continued the development of the "WAVING LED RIBBON" in preparation for various upcoming international festivals in Japan. However, due to the spread of the new coronavirus, postponement and cancellation of events were unavoidable. In the absence of clients and no events to unveil our new product, the company believed that times like this is when entertainment is needed, and mplusplus carried out a performance in an empty indoor ballpark at Komazawa Olympic Park. This performance is performed by the Color Guard Performance Team "Via Colorguard", which also suspended its activities due to the coronavirus. mplusplus aimed for a performance where the trajectory of the LED, condensed with Japanese technology and delicate expressions, shines a bright light on our future. The company strongly hope that people all over the world will enthuse to sports and entertainment again soon. Better days will return.

mplusplus Co.,Ltd.

In charge of a number of projects from world-famous companies such as the Toyota Motor Show booth and general direction of the Grand Mall Park for the Pokemon event "Pikachu Outbreak! 2019", they are also expanding their business abroad - the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and ULTRA MIAMI. They are a stage technologist group established in 2013 by a researcher and media artist, Minoru Fujimoto.

They deliver a total performance from hardware development to stage direction, music composition, and costume design, using LED VISION FLAGs, wearable device and robots, all self-developed.

