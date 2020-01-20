Japan's #1 Facial Exfoliator Aqua Gel Cure Sells Out on HSN & Amazon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyo Life Service Co. Ltd., the makers of Japan's #1 facial exfoliator Natural Aqua Gel Cure recently sold out for the second time on the Home Shopping Network (HSN) within 10 minutes! This most current airing appeared on HSN's Beauty Spy. Following this sold-out airing, customers turned to Amazon to purchase Natural Aqua Cure Gel which also sold out!

To date, Natural Aqua Gel Cure maintains a 4.2 out of 5 stars and over 3,100 customer ratings on Amazon. As the #1 exfoliator in Japan, it sells 1 bottle every 4.5 seconds! It is also sold in over 22 countries worldwide. Cure's status as a cult hit and Japanese beauty product legend stems from the simple fact that Cure does what it promises: exfoliate gently and effectively, without harsh chemicals.

Natural Aqua Gel Cure, is also the recent recipient of the 2019 "Brand of the Year Award" in the Health and Beauty Category at the World Branding Awards. This is the 3rd consecutive year the brand has received this prestigious award. The event was held at Kensington Palace in London, England on November 14, 2019. Koji Kamoda, CEO of Toyo Life Service International Inc. was on hand to receive the award.

Toyo Life Service International, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Toyo Life Service Co., Ltd., a Japanese company that manufactures high end skin care products providing comfort, recovery and results with each product. Current brands include: Natural Aqua Gel Cure, Cure Water Treatment and Cure Bathtime. The company has successfully built #1 selling brands, winning countless awards in the cosmetic industry. They are sold in over 22 countries around the world. https://cureaquagel.com/

