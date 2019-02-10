Japan's business continues to look bright at PV EXPO & PV SYSTEM EXPO 2019

Photovoltaic power generation has become the top priority in Japan since the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011. Since then, Japan's PV power generation capacity was calculated to be 49GW by 2017 according to New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The market will maintain its stable growth in 2019 with new opportunities for the market players. PV EXPO and PV SYSTEM EXPO 2019 also play significant role for the market new challenges and development with three highlights as follows.

Firstly, O&M of PV power plants have become mandatory in Japan and the market size is predicted to be 1.2 billion USD by 2030. One of the major highlights of PV SYSTEM EXPO 2019 is also O&M technology. A wide range of products and services will be comprehensively showcased at the show.

Secondly, there is also an industry-wide shift from utility sales to self-consumption of power generation for residential PV systems. As the first batch of residential FIT recipients will see their purchase period under the FIT ending in 2019, they will move into self-consumption of the surplus power. With the new business model, the development of EV and power storage technology is essential, and hence, the cutting-edge technologies and services will be widely exhibited in PV EXPO/PV SYSTEM EXPO along the concurrent shows in 2019.

Lastly, most of the global major PV manufactures have already confirmed to exhibit again this year, such as Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, Hanwha Q CELLS, JA Solar, Yingli Green Energy, Panasonic and more. Most of the companies will showcase high quality modules as well as their new service and products for total solution.

With continuous development of PV power generation in Japan, PV EXPO and PV SYSTEM EXPO 2019 continue to be the best platform for sourcing the leading-edge products, catching the trends, and finding new business opportunities for PV professionals from across the world. At the same time, the shows will be held within World Smart Energy Week 2019 with 7 other exhibitions specialising in renewable and smart energy such as wind energy, biomass energy, hydrogen & fuel cell, energy storage, recycling technology for renewable energy etc. Participants will be able to build business and cross network with a vast range of professionals.

