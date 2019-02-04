Japan's Fastest Growing Real Estate Developer Set to Open New Lifestyle Hotel in Fukuoka

TOKYO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of their new hotel in Hokkaido, rising Japanese real-estate developer Global Agents announced plans for a new series of lifestyle hotels called "THE LIVELY." The first location will open this July in Fukuoka City's bustling Hakata District and the company already has plans to open two more premium locations this year in Osaka and Tokyo. THE LIVELY will offer guests a unique toss-up of urban street-art aesthetics and a high-tech smart-hotel experience. Music also represents a big part of THE LIVELY experience and guests will be able to enjoy unique beats from professional DJs and a specifically curated music soundtrack during their stay.

The Lobby acts as a giant open space that spreads throughout the entire hotel. At the center of the spacious main lobby is the bar lounge/front desk, which is designed to encourage guests to interact with one another from the start of their stay. Particularly remarkable is that the ceiling separating the first and second floor has been partially removed creating one grand open space. Guests can also spoil themselves with an incredible meal at the 100-seat in-house restaurant, THE LIVELY KITCHEN. There are also two banquet halls available that are set up to cater to important events such as birthday parties, high profile business meetings, international parties, weddings and more.

THE LIVELY hotel will have 224 rooms and four types that will provide both leisure and business travelers with a hip, high-tech experience and an unforgettable stay.

Tourism in Fukuoka Prefecture has seen a dramatic increase over the past few years with a record 18 million visitors recorded in 2017 and a 15% increase in foreign visitors over the last five years. Additionally, Fukuoka City has held the record for the highest growth in MICE tourism of any city in Japan for the last eight years. The pending expansion of Fukuoka Airport also suggests that demand for new accommodations in the area has never been higher. Global Agents has enjoyed great success in the Tokyo rental market with Social Apartment, their brand of co-living spaces and the company already has plans to open six new hotels throughout Japan this year, as well as their first international hotel in Taipei (Taiwan), currently scheduled to open Summer 2019.

