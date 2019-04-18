Japan's Fukui Bank Moves to IBM Cloud to Transform the Way it Does Business

ARMONK, N.Y., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM Services (NYSE: IBM) announced an agreement with Japan-based Fukui Bank to migrate its distributed processing system to IBM Cloud to help drive operational transformation to address customer needs, and help the bank enhance its initiative to support local community development.

Banks are currently faced with shifting consumer behaviors and expectations in areas like real-time banking, mobile services, and access to comprehensive financial data. As customer preferences become more personalized, it is important for each employee to respond accordingly, quickly respond to changes, and provide high quality digital customer service. Fukui Bank is also driving its transformation to align with changes in its managerial environment, which requires a more flexible IT environment that also bolster the bank's operational security.

IBM Cloud provides a framework that allows applications in a virtual infrastructure environment to be migrated as is, which will help Fukui Bank build a cloud environment quickly.

As Fukui Bank continues to move data, applications and associated services from its existing infrastructure to the cloud, it is using IBM Cloud Migration Factory to take a multi-pronged approach to re-host, re-platform, re-architect, and modernize its infrastructure. By using IBM Cloud Migration Factory with automation and other tools, the bank is looking to reduce migration costs and time.

The bank plans to start operation on IBM Cloud in the first half of this year.

Besides its core banking system, Fukui Bank uses several hundred other distributed systems that have been built by its headquarters and various divisions for their individual operations.

The bank is adopting IBM Cloud to run its distributed processing systems and plans to migrate these mission-critical workloads using IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions. With IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, Fukui Bank can quickly migrate to the cloud without having to change existing tools or processes and maintain the same level of control, security and features. The bank can also build a completely native next-generation virtual infrastructure environment on IBM Cloud, which means future cloud usage, such as hybrid cloud adoption, can be more easily performed.

IBM and Fukui Bank signed this transaction in Q4, 2018.

