Jared® Celebrates Pride Month with Limited-Edition Ring to Commemorate Five-Year Anniversary of Marriage Equality

Customers will be able to reserve this special ring on www.jared.com/cantcancelpride . Profits from sales of the ring, for sale through July 5, 2020, will go to the Can't Cancel Pride Fund at the Greater Cincinnati Foundation with a minimum contribution of $400,000. The Can't Cancel Pride Fund supports organizations that have a track record for creating positive change within the LGBTQ+ communities, including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, the National Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action International.

"While Pride month certainly looks different this year, Jared remains passionate about showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community and more importantly, helping those in need during this difficult time," said Bill Brace, Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager. "As a brand that believes in celebrating life and expressing love, we can think of no better way to extend our #LoveCantWait campaign than by partnering with P&G and iHeartMedia for this celebration."

Jared joins iHeartMedia and P&G to inspire and uplift people through this virtual benefit, which aims to raise awareness and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by COVID-19. As part of the event, Jared will support a special in-broadcast segment and is asking people to share their Pride by posting stories of spectacular displays of love on their own social media platforms using the hashtag #CantCancelPride.

Leading iHeartMedia on-air personality Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox will host the upcoming event, bringing together allies of the community and today's biggest names in both culture and entertainment through powerful programming. The event will stream on iHeartRadio's Facebook and Instagram pages, iHeartRadio's PrideRadio.com, on the iHeartRadio app, and will air on iHeartMedia stations nationwide on June 25 at 9 p.m. ET local time. For more information, visit CantCancelPride.com.

About Jared®

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates over 3,200 stores. For additional information on Jared ® Jewelry visit Jared.com, and like us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest and Instagram.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 3,200 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com; www.zales.com; www.jared.com; www.hsamuel.co.uk; www.ernestjones.co.uk; www.peoplesjewellers.com; www.pagoda.com; and www.jamesallen.com. For additional information on Jared, visit www.Jared.com, like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JaredTheGalleriaOfJewelry or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ThatsJared, YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/thatsjared), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/thatsjared) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/jaredthegalleriaofjewelry/).

