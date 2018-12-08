Jared Kober: An Expert in Client Acquisition

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Drive and passion. The starting point for every great job. Combined with a straightforward vision to create an ideal client-generating machine is how Jared Kober helps service professionals pursue their passions.

Client Acquisition Specialist

Jared Kober is a professional marketing consultant, speaker and author. He runs his own digital marketing agency that helps consultants, service professionals and agencies get more high-ticket clients. He is the creator of the Client Generator™, an eight-week system set up for getting high-end clients and commanding high fees with no resistance. This program will work for anybody that wants a predictable solution to get clients on-demand. Perfect for driven people interested in consulting and coaching or entrepreneurs looking for a proven business model. It is all about helping service professionals set up a profitable client-generating machine from scratch.

Jared Kober said it himself: "Getting clients does NOT have to be hard. Often times we get distracted on our path by new marketing trends. It's easy to go full 'deer in the headlights' mode. Look, I'm not here to add on to the overwhelming options in marketing. I actually want to take stuff away, I want to shed the fat on marketing and streamline the entire process."

Unlike other courses, this program is proven and tested. The primary focus is on implementation and action. This course is also perfect for people that want to start a real online business with little or no marketing skills.

For the people serious about getting more clients for their business, Jared Kober offers a special opportunity: The VIP Group Coaching Experience, where he answers every single question inside the members-only group. He even creates video responses walking clients through issues.

Many of his clients are seeing a positive return from their investments in days, not months. For businesses that might enjoy a group coaching interaction with Jared Kober, visit https://group.jaredkober.com.

Or consider joining his high-level course for developing a profitable client-generating machine: https://course.jaredkober.com.

The world-class course and service experience begins with his free online training which provides the guidance needed to secure 20-30 high-ticket clients on-demand and with predictability.

Get started with the free training here: https://value.jaredkober.com.

If looking for social proof, head over to https://reviews.jaredkober.com for a long list of success stories from Jared's clients.

Media Contact:

Jared Kober

Phone: (800) 719-6031

Email: support@jaredkober.com

SOURCE Jared Kober

