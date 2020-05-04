Jared® to Launch Virtual Wedding* Platform Providing Free Ceremonies for 1,000 Couples

"We've learned that countless couples across the nation who've been impacted still want to celebrate their wedding day in a big way, but need support to bring their special moment to life," said Bill Brace Chief Marketing Officer and Jared Executive General Manager. "We are a brand that stands for helping our customers celebrate life and express love, so we are stepping up during these unprecedented times to do our part to bring joy to 1,000 couples. We believe love can't and shouldn't wait."

Jared's virtual platform will provide couples with a safe way to express their love through the ability to design a custom wedding experience that will closely mirror that of a live in-person event. The offering includes selection of a date; the choice of a theme and background; design and management of evite and guest list; designation of speakers and officiants; as well as capturing and archiving the event as a keepsake for couples and their guests. In addition, couples can book live virtual consultations with Jared experts for trusted advice on jewelry selection, sizing and more.

Starting today, couples can register for a virtual ceremony at Jared.com/VirtualWedding, then will be able to reserve their ceremony date and customize additional elements including invitations, theme, guest list, and more. Official #LoveCantWait virtual ceremonies will begin later this month, and Jared is planning additional surprise and delight moments for couples throughout the campaign. The multi-media campaign will be featured across all Jared social channels and via a national television campaign.

*May not meet legal requirements for a wedding in all areas. You should understand legal requirements in your area.

Jared ®, the leading off-mall destination specialty retail jewelry chain in the U.S., is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry.

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet operates approximately 3,200 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples, Piercing Pagoda, and JamesAllen.com.

