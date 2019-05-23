Jarrett is celebrating its 20th Anniversary!

ORRVILLE, Ohio, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett is thrilled to announce its 20th Anniversary. The 20th Anniversary celebration kickoff launched in tandem with the new Jarrett website. The website showcases Jarrett's 3 business segments Logistics Systems, Warehousing, and Fleet Services. Jarrett's two core business practices of providing innovative technology and hiring people of character have been entwined in its fabric for 20 years. Jarrett's propriety TMS, jShip, empowers clients to take control of their supply chain. The JLS Advanced Analytics portion of jShip provides robust industry insights customized to each client's business. Over the past 20 years, Jarrett has emphasized hiring the right people for the right positions. This means hiring character, not experience.

"You can train someone with character to do a job but you cannot train character. It is imperative to hire people who have skills that are unique. Hire people who can perform a job better than you can. It creates a collaborative corporate culture of diversified skillsets elevating the entire organization."

– W Michael Jarrett, President and CEO

It gives Jarrett team members the opportunity to grow personally and professionally progressing their individual career. Technology cannot replace the human element. Even with staying on the forefront on technology, Jarrett will always be a people driven company.

"People of character have values that reflect what is truly important – they work hard, are honest and have integrity. When you combine those traits with superior technology, our clients receive the very best 3PL services in the industry. When people care about their clients and have cutting edge technology as a tool to meet and exceed the clients' expectations, it creates a competitive advantage."

– W. Michael Jarrett, President and CEO

The core values held by Jarrett encourages dedication and service to the community, employees and clients. In 1999, Mike and Diane began with the end in mind as self-made entrepreneurs. The Jarrett organization has been built from the ground up and shows no sign of slowing down. The goal is to continue sustainable growth and edify Jarrett's foundation forging into the future of the supply chain industry. Jarrett's goal is to maintain high client service standards and stay on the cutting edge of transportation technology for the next 20 years.

About Jarrett

As a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett aims to create continuous improvements throughout your entire supply chain. High-touch, personalized service is integral to the business and a reason Jarrett remains one of the nation's top logistics companies. The hands-on, customized services:

Enhance operational efficiencies

Lower transportation-related costs

Execute seamless, end-to-end supply chain solutions

Reduce supply chain risk by gaining control over all of your shipments

Provide visibility into key performance indicators within organization's supply chain

They are a privately held, family-owned company with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry—providing excellent customer service, state-of-the-art technology and premier services to clients with ongoing or as-needed requests. They believe in innovation, and support employees in doing great things for clients every day, so they can help their clients be innovators within their industries. Jarrett is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in Indianapolis, IN, Dallas, TX and Los Angeles, CA. For more information about Jarrett, visit www.gojarrett.com, email marketing@gojarrett.com, or call 877.392.9811.

