Jarrett Partners with Legendary NASCAR Driver Dale Jarrett

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett partners with NASCAR Hall of Fame champion Dale Jarrett, to be their new spokesperson.

Dale Jarrett started his professional racing career in 1977 and has been involved in the sport ever since. Winning the Daytona 500 in 1993, 1996 and 2000 and the NASCAR Winston Cup Series championship in 1999, he then went on to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2014.

After retiring from racing in 2008, he joined ESPN as the lead racing analyst and in 2015 began broadcasting with the NBC Sports Broadcasting Crew for NASCAR events.

W. Michael Jarrett, president and CEO of Jarrett, decided to partner with Dale Jarrett after hearing about Dale's integrity, honesty and trustworthiness both on and off the race track. The Jarrett Companies strive to uphold similar values across all verticals.

The Jarrett values are immovable and representative of the unique culture that creates a competitive advantage in the supply chain industry. Courage, Character, Entrepreneurial Spirit, Respect, Compassion, Fairness, Excellence and Civic Responsibility are the fabric of life at Jarrett.

"Dale is well known for his accomplishments on the track," said Michael. "But he's also a person of trust, character and integrity. The combination of his commitment to excellence in his sport and his trustworthiness off the track is what drew me to partnering with him as our spokesperson."

Trust is a key attribute to long-term sustainable relationships with clients, employees and community. The central theme from Jarrett's partnership with Dale Jarrett is to instill confidence in shippers to go with a name you can trust.

At Jarrett, the goal has always been to develop trust and personal relationships. Providing managed transportation services and access to a hands-on, highly responsive, dedicated support team is integral to building confidence.

Dale partnered with Michael in a series of videos filmed at historic NASCAR sites like the Hickory Motor Speedway, NASCAR Hall of Fame and Paramount Classic Cars. These videos will be released on Dale and Jarrett's social media channels.

For more information about Jarrett or business opportunities, call Jarrett at 330.682.0099, or visit www.gojarrett.com/trust .

About Jarrett

As a trusted provider of transportation and logistics solutions, Jarrett drives visibility, control and continuous improvement throughout the entire supply chain for their clients. High-touch, personalized service is integral to their business. Jarrett's hands-on, customized services enhance operational efficiency, lower transportation-related costs and mitigate supply chain risks. Jarrett is headquartered in Orrville, OH with additional locations in Chicago, IL,Cleveland, OH, Dallas, TX, Hickory, NC and Los Angeles, CA. Warehousing locations include Orrville, OH and Leola, PA. The fleet services centers are located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH.

