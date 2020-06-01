JASALO's New Book Un Espíritu Se Es Y Un Alma Se Posee, Is A Perspicacious Read That Guides Believers In Understanding Spirituality That Defines Their Being

JASALO said this about his book: "The idea of writing this book was due to the interior emptiness the human being experiences and not knowing how to identify ourselves in the spiritual life since it would be the reason for being in this world so lacking in love and understanding.

In material life we identify with a personality and a character.

In the spiritual life we identify ourselves with the soul, with our good or bad works; as also, with our altitude or smallness. Being aware is very important, that will allow us to know where we are going."

Published by Page Publishing, JASALO's new book Un Espíritu Se Es y un Alma Se Posee will aid readers in reinforcing their conviction in the Lord and truly identify themselves as his handmaids in goodness and resilience.

Consumers who wish to be holistically transformed and discover their God-given identity can purchase Un Espíritu Se Es y un Alma Se Posee in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional full-service publishing house that handles all of the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not bogged down with complicated business issues like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of authors can leave behind these tedious, complex, and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1174143/JASALO.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

Related Links

https://www.pagepublishing.com

