JASHEN announces the official launch of three new models at CES 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JASHEN, a leading innovator in household cleaning and vacuuming, announced the launch of three new smart vacuum models at the first all-digital CES 2021 on Jan 11th. These models include the F16 2-in-1 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Removable Li-ion battery and patented BRN hair tangle-free technology; M16 Multi-Floor Cleaner with patented dirty water full detection technology that detects waste water levels and prevents overflow; and S10 robot vacuum and mop compatible with Alexa and Google Echo

"JASHEN strives to bring intelligence to our products making cleaning a more enjoyable and comfortable experience," said Jason Huang, JASHEN's founder and president. "JASHEN's CES 2021 showcase features our expanding product line of home cleaning appliances on the global stage, with the launch of F16 2-in 1 wet dry vacuum cleaner, upgraded M16 floor cleaner and S10 robot vacuum, as well as the proven V18 series vacuums. We will continue toward our goal of offering the best-performing and most effective cleaning appliances"

F16 2-in-1 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Scheduled to launch in the first half of 2021, the F16 incorporates 10 patented technologies for innovation and utility, and elevates the wet dry vacuum from function to performance.

The F16 is a powerful, cordless vacuum with a detachable battery that offers up to 60 minutes of operation time and 120 square meters of coverage – delivering a completely clean floor in one step. Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms and any hard floor surfaces, the vacuum is particularly effective at removing stuck-on messes such as footprints and grease, which cannot be easily cleaned by traditional dry vacuums or mops.

Innovative patented BRN hair tangle-free technology enables the F16 to deliver hassle-free cleaning with non-stop hair removal, saving owners from having to manually remove hair from the vacuum roller brush. Meanwhile, the improved structure allows it to suck up large particles of garbage swiftly for fast and simple vacuuming.

In addition to its powerful features, the F16 is equipped with a unique drying system, which eliminates the peculiar odors and challenges that are typically associated with disassembling and washing. Its drying system solves the problem of moldy and smelly vacuum cleaners by preventing the growth of microscopic bacteria, and makes maintenance a breeze.

M16 Multi-Floor Cleaner

JASHEN also unveiled its advanced patented Full Dirty Bin Indication technology during CES 2021, which is equipped in its upgraded M16 floor cleaner. This technology automatically monitors the volume of dirty water and notifies the user when the bucket needs to be emptied to avoid waste water overflow.

The M16 is also equipped with one-click clean-up dirty water technology, which allows owners to easily activate the self-cleaning function with one touch and conveniently clean up dirty water. The M16 will complete its tasks in the most intelligent and efficient way possible, saving both time and energy for users.

S10 robot vacuum compatible with Alexa & Google Echo

The S10 robot vacuum features an auto-mop and vacuum function, gyroscope navigation and automatic surface detection. Fully compatible with Alexa and Google Echo, users can schedule cleaning anytime from anywhere through remote control and app, With strong sucntion power and super slim design, S10 is able to achieve complete coverage and reach under beds,sofas,and areas where dirt hides

About JASHEN

JASHEN, a home cleaning appliance brand specialized in innovative intelligent technology, became the pioneer of the category since 2018 when it launched the first smart vacuum cleaner. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, JASHEN has pushed innovation in the category resulting in hundreds of patents globally. Currently, JASHEN's sales network reaches over 35 countries and regions. we look for partners globally to grow business together.

For more information visit https://www.jashen-tech.com/

