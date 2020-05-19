Jason Aymerich Named to Rochester-Area Regional Economic Recovery Team

PERRY, N.Y., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Aymerich, President of J.N. White Associates, Inc. (dba "JN White®"), has been named to the Economic Recovery Team for the Rochester Region. This team is one of seven regional teams in Western New York under the leadership of U.S. Congressman Tom Reed. The teams are comprised of outstanding business leaders in the region who will work together to support businesses and the community during these challenging times.

JN White

Aymerich says, "In the wake of this global pandemic, New York State has been hit particularly hard. We must band together to ensure that the entire state has the tools necessary for an economic recovery."

JN White® is an ISO 9001:2015 and ITAR-certified custom manufacturer specializing in the design and production of membrane switches, graphic overlays and custom industrial labels. The company works with a wide range of global companies in many industries including military/DoD, medical devices and appliances. The company recently moved into the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in order to support the health care and business industries during the COVID-19 crisis. To see the complete line of PPE products, visit www.splatterguard.com.

To learn more about JN White®, visit www.jnwhiteusa.com.

Press Contact:

Noel Bittner

[email protected]

585.748.8880

Related Images

jason-aymerich.jpg

Jason Aymerich

SOURCE JN White

Related Links

http://www.jnwhiteusa.com

