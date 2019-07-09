Jason Blackwell Joins The Colony Group as Chief Investment Strategist

BOSTON, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group is pleased to announce that Jason Blackwell, CFA, CAIA, has joined the company as their Chief Investment Strategist.

Blackwell is an investment professional possessing both deep analytical experience and a passion to improve the decisions and outcomes of clients by simplifying the often-complex world of investing. In his role, he will be an important resource for our clients and wealth advisors, assisting them in developing portfolios designed to support their goals and communicating the firm's investment strategy. He will also serve as a vice-chairman of the Colony Investment Committee and a spokesperson for Colony Investment Management.

"Our experience working with Jason these past several years in his capacity as our investment consultant was tremendous. We are confident that he will have a meaningful impact in helping our clients achieve their goals," said Brian Katz, President of Colony Investment Management and Chief Investment Officer of The Colony Group.

"Jason adds additional depth to our team and aligns with our culture to offer an enhanced open architecture investment platform for our clients. His experience in conducting due diligence on external managers will help facilitate our continued goal to provide our clients with an investment platform that is objective, collaborative and strives for excellence," said Richard Steinberg, Colony's Chief Market Strategist.

Blackwell joins Colony from Mercer, a global consulting company, where he was a senior consultant responsible for investment advice delivery, intellectual capital creation and business development. While in that role, he served as a consultant to Colony Investment Management.

About The Colony Group, LLC

Founded in 1986, The Colony Group is an independent, fee-only financial advisory firm with locations in Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, Florida, Colorado, and Maryland. They provide high-net-worth individuals and families, corporate executives and entrepreneurs, professionals, athletes, institutions, businesses and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement, and philanthropic planning, asset allocation, and cash and risk management.

Media Contact: Lisa Poff

lpoff@thecolonygroup.com

SOURCE The Colony Group

