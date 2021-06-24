Jason Burns Named Chief Information Officer of Tilson

PORTLAND, Maine, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson, a national network development and information infrastructure professional services firm, welcomes Jason Burns to lead its information systems organization and system strategy. Jason's experience in construction, business systems, and leadership will enhance project delivery and serve as a foundation to scaling the Tilson platform.

"Jason is a proven leader in leveraging information systems to grow scalable companies and deliver on construction projects," said Joshua Broder, Tilson CEO. "He comes to Tilson as a proven IT thought leader in construction and will play a key role in the strategic implementation of our technology solutions to better support our customers and workforce."

Jason has served in various executive technology leadership positions spanning more than two decades across numerous construction companies in the technology and cloud computing industries. He most recently served as Chief Information Officer of SphereNY and Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Hunter Roberts Construction Group, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of information technology, security, and process management, building high performance teams and leading transformative IT initiatives. Jason is a graduate of the University of Maryland where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management and Finance.

"Tilson is known for its commitment to its customers," said Jason. "I look forward to partnering with Josh and the rest of the senior leadership team to drive efficiency and scale that will accelerate Tilson's continued growth as an industry leader."

About Tilson:

Tilson is on a mission to build America's information infrastructure. Recognized ten consecutive years on the Inc. 5000, Tilson provides network deployment and information system professional services to telecom, construction, utility and government clients. As a leading network design, build, and operating firm, Tilson builds high-performing technology project teams who take on the largest and most impactful information infrastructure projects in the country.

For more information: www.tilsontech.com

