Jason Carlock Joins Summit Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Park is pleased to announce that Jason Carlock has joined as an Operating Partner. Jason will play a key role in the value creation within portfolio companies, as well as source and originate new investment opportunities in the consumer sector.

Jason brings a wealth of experience in the consumer products, consumer services, and business to business sectors. Prior to joining Summit Park, he spent more than a decade at Red Ventures, a leading marketing technology company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-growth digital businesses and technology accelerators serving Fortune 50 customers, where he most recently was the President of the Home Services business unit and a member of the Senior Executive Team. At Red Ventures, Jason had significant experience in digital marketing, data analytics, and direct-to-consumer marketing, as well as in the evaluation and integration of acquisitions. Prior to Red Ventures, Jason held sales and marketing roles at Procter & Gamble and Newell Rubbermaid. He received his undergraduate degree from Davidson College and his MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

"We are excited to have Jason work as a part of the Summit Park team," said Bob Calton, Co-Founding Partner at Summit Park. "Jason's tremendous experience in digital marketing is relevant to value creation initiatives across our portfolio, and he will play a key role in driving growth at our portfolio companies."

Jim Johnson, Co-Founding Partner at Summit Park, added, "Jason's role supports the continued growth and success at Summit Park and is a natural step in the evolution of the firm. In addition to supporting portfolio company initiatives, Jason will also be a key contributor in sourcing and reviewing new investment opportunities in a variety of areas, including residential home services and direct-to-consumer platforms."

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including business and consumer services, light manufacturing and value-added distribution in the Eastern half of the United States. The firm's capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. Currently, the firm is investing Summit Park III, a $245 million fund that closed in 2018. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.

