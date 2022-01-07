Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management Support City Harvest Virtual Holiday Food Drive

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colbeck Capital Management supports City Harvest and its mission to feed more than 1.5 million New Yorkers.

City Harvest is currently holding a Virtual Holiday Food Drive fundraising event, seeking donations from the community to support the delivery of surplus foods free of charge to almost 400 food distribution centers in New York. City Harvest is the largest food rescue organization in the city. Their programs will directly aid food-insecure families across New York, providing them with nutritious food that fits their needs and desires, strengthening the local food system, in addition to building a path for a food-secure future for all New Yorkers. Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management are proud to supportCity Harvest during this fundraising campaign.

About City Harvest

City Harvest ( cityharvest.org ) is a charitable organization that was founded in 1982, to meet the nutritional needs of food-insecure New Yorkers. A group of New York residents saw that the city had a surplus of food waste, despite the fact that many New Yorkers were struggling to afford meals. Thanks to 2,000 generous food donors, volunteers and employees work with restaurants, grocery stores, food pantries, soup kitchens and more to direct surplus food to those who need it most. City Harvest is the largest food rescue organization currently operating in New York City, and has rescued over 100 million pounds of food in 2021 alone.

On average City Harvest will move 300,000 pounds of food each day, and has delivered more than 950 million pounds of food since their inception in 1982. In 1999 City Harvest even began a kosher food rescue program, addressing the nutrition needs of more than 500,000 Jewish New Yorkers living at or below the poverty line.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have extensive experience investing through different market cycles at leading institutions including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

