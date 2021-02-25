Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management Support Upcoming Children's Tumor Foundation National Poker Tournament for Charity

The CTF virtual poker tournament will be held on Zoom. The event starts promptly at 8:30 PM EST and cards start flying at 9:00 PM EST. Players will have the opportunity to play alongside celebrity poker players including Jason Alexander, Mark Feuerstein, Ben Shenkman, David Costabile, with the winner earning a seat at the World Series of Poker Main Event valued at $10,000.

Long-time supporters of CTF and its mission, Colodne and Colbeck Capital have actively participated in CTF fundraising over the past three decades, supporting fundraising events such as the Children's Tumor Foundation NF Endurance Team in the 40-mile 5 Boro Bike Tour.

Colodne became involved with CTF through his late sister, Bara Colodne, who struggled with NF. Bara was both an ambassador as well as a volunteer for the foundation, dedicating her life to helping others with NF. She was an inspiration to many, within the CTF community and beyond, as a representation of courage, perseverance, resilience and incredible kindness.

"Bara was incredibly strong and saw NF as a gift. She always said that the disease taught her valuable life lessons," said Colbeck Capital Co-Founder Jason Colodne. "Bara left behind a legacy of compassion and strength, and I'm determined to continue supporting the NF community, and specifically CTF, as she did so selflessly during her lifetime."

Players interested in CTF's virtual poker tournament can purchase tickets online or by texting "CTFPOKER" to 41444. The initial entry fee into the tournament is $250 and rebuys are $150 each. Players can also purchase a $2,500 ticket with unlimited rebuys.

On the corporate level, there are several corporate sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. Sponsorships can be made by texting "CTFSPONSOR" to 41444. Those interested in donating to the CTF without playing can text "ENDNF" to 41444.

About the Children's Tumor Foundation

The Children's Tumor Foundation (CTF) is dedicated to ending neurofibromatosis (NF). The New York City-based non-profit organization states its mission as "propelling drug research and development through a series of strategic investments, strengthening patient support, increasing public awareness of NF and establishing best practices in clinical care for affected individuals".

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (www.colbeck.com) is a strategic lender that partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions to meet their evolving needs. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, Colbeck's principles have over 75 years of experience managing credit investing businesses and have underwritten over $22B of total loan volume. Colbeck Capital has offices in New York City and Los Angeles. Read Colbeck Capital's weekly newsletter Limited Liabilities on Medium .

Media Contact:

Morris Beyda, Colbeck Capital Management

212.603.2818

