Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support The Children's Tumor Foundation National Gala 2021

Jason Colodne first became involved with the Children's Tumor Foundation through his late sister, Bara Colodne, who struggled with neurofibromatosis. Jason shared that "Bara was both an ambassador as well as a volunteer for the foundation, dedicating her life to helping others with NF. She was an inspiration to many, within the Children's Tumor Foundation community and beyond, as a representation of courage, perseverance, resilience and incredible kindness."

The 2021 National Gala – held in New York City, Boston, and, virtually – is one of the CTF's largest fundraising events of the year. This year's CTF honorees include Leslie and Dick Kates who will be receiving the 2021 Humanitarian Award. Raina Seitel will receive the 2021 CTF Champion Award, and SpringWorks Therapeutics will be recognized with the 2021 Innovation in Medicine Award.

All funds raised at this year's Gala will go towards ending neurofibromatosis through research. The Children's Tumor Foundation mission is to find treatments for NF, in addition to providing resources for patients and their families. The Children's Tumor Foundation is the leading international foundation committed to ending NF by directly raising funds for research, and promoting awareness of the condition.

Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Management continue to support the needs and mission of the Children's Tumor Foundation.

Colbeck Capital Management ( colbeck.com ) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have participated in over $22 billion of strategic investments and have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, and Macquarie.

