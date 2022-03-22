Jason Derulo is Being Honored at the 6th Annual Charmaine Blake Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Dinner to Benefit the Faber Ryan Youth Foundation

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Charmaine Blake Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Dinner will take place on Oscar Night, Sunday, March 27th, 2022. The event is an elegant black-tie affair that is surely not to be missed, and will be attended by several Hollywood luminaries who have graced the silver screen and enhanced the artistic excellence of film history with their presence.

We are delighted to have this event at the luxurious ballroom of Beverly Hills restaurant Spice Affair; it will be the prestige of elegance and flair. The event will be decked out in such élan that the attendees will feel as if they are at the Academy Awards. Furthermore, we are thrilled to have supremely gifted television stars, past and present Oscar winners and nominees, along with exclusive members of the media – altogether to celebrate the Academy Awards.

This black-tie affair will be replete with an elegant dinner, cocktails, and dessert.

Additionally, our red carpet viewing auction will be absolutely spectacular this year. The auction is centered around a gift basket that was created for the late Chadwick Boseman, just 2 weeks before he passed away. Other auctioned items include a piece by Pablo Picasso, a Norman Rockwell painting, and a Magic Johnson portrait.

There will be live entertainment, and attendees will receive amazing giftbags along with an NFT giveaway from crypto-giants, the HUSL.

EXPECTED CELEBRITIES:

Jason Derulo (Singer-Songwriter & Humanitarian), Natalie Burn (Ukrainian-American Actress, Black Adam), Anthony Anderson (Blackish), Donnell Rawlings (Chappelle's Show), Layla Crawford (King Richard), Barton Fitzpatrick (Power Book IV: Force), Wayne Brady (Let's Make a Deal), Daniele Lawson (King Richard), Gus Edwards (NFL Running Back for the Baltimore Ravens), Terrence Howard (Triumph), Mario Van Peebles (Director), Eric Benét (Singer-Songwriter & Star of Legend), Simeon Othello Daise (All American), Esai Morales (Mission Impossible), Kate Linder (The Young & the Restless), Jessica Wang (5.2 Million TikTok /1.7 Million IG Influencer), Cheryl Boone Isaacs & Many Others...

This year, the Charmaine Blake Red Carpet Oscar Viewing Dinner is absolutely thrilled to bring awareness to 'The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation'.

ABOUT THE FABER RYAN YOUTH FOUNDATION:

"Our mission is grounded in our commitment to impact the lives of youth. Regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, faith or politics. The goal will always be the same-to help them become independent, resilient, mentally tough critical thinkers. Through carefully curated mentorships, programs, and experience. With a focus on the entertainment industry. The Faber Ryan Youth Foundation partners with well-established, reputable non-profits in the greater Los Angeles area, to give urban youth support and guidance needed to succeed in their chosen careers and in life." – Dr. Faber

Press Check-In: 2:00 PM

Arrivals: 3:00 PM

Location: The Luxurious Ballroom of Beverly Hill's Restaurant 'Spice Affair'

50 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Contact: [email protected]

Charmaine Blake PR Firm

***This event requires proof of vaccination***

SOURCE Charmaine PR Firm