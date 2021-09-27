Jason Dickard Joins TF Holdings, Inc. as Chief Operations Officer and Head of the Commercial Division

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TF Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology and services innovator, has hired Jason Dickard as Chief Operations Officer and Head of the Commercial Division. In this new role, Jason will ensure the company's continued growth by leading operational improvements and promoting the company's Cortex lending-as-a-service business, iQ Decision Engine and Thinkflow personal financial wellness app.

Jason is an accomplished business development and leadership executive with over 20 years of experience. Throughout his career, he has streamlined and improved loan servicing functions around portfolio management, loss mitigation, and collections. In his most recent role as VP - Risk/Operations and Centralized Collections at Regional Finance, he developed a network risk operations model to identify operational deficiencies and created a centralized collections operation.

"We are pleased for Jason to lead operations and efforts for growing the Commercial Division and its array of lending services. Jason said, "I'm looking forward to bringing my skills and experience to a new position in an established and fast-growing fintech company. I am particularly pleased to be joining the company on its 20th anniversary and I am excited to be a part of the next chapter of the company as it takes on the opportunities of a rapidly growing sector."

"We are fortunate to have Jason join us. His role will be critical to the future success of our company and Jason's experience is perfectly suited for this role," said Martin J. Wong, Chairman and CEO of TF Holdings, Inc.

Jason holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Southern Wesleyan University. In his free time, he enjoys hunting, watching sports and spending time with his wife and six children. His favorite sports teams are the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Clemson Tigers.

About TF Holdings, Inc.

TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company's businesses serve consumers and lenders with a portfolio of innovative products, including Jora Credit, Echo Credit, Thinkflow, iQ Decision Engine and the Cortex loan management platform. TF Holdings, Inc. is based in Irving, Texas.

