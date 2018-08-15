Jason Draksler to Compete at the 2018 NPC North American Championships

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Draksler, who recently signed with Mon Ethos Pro, will attend the 2018 NPC North American Championships on Aug. 29 through Sept. 1.

Fitness model and bodybuilder Jason Draksler, who finished first at the 2015 NPC Mid Atlantic, recently competed in the 2018 NPC Universe where he placed fourth.

Jason Draksler, Fitness Model and Bodybuilder, will Travel to Pittsburgh for the Competition.

Draksler, who recently completed his sixth year of service with the U.S. Army, is excited about his chances. Since joining Team Ventura, Jason's regimen has strengthened along with his form. "Jason is relentless when preparing for a contest. Nothing gets in his way. He is laser-focused on the target. He is bigger and leaner than ever before," says Coach Omar Ventura.

