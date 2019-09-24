Jason Krom Named Chief Financial Officer of Hall of Fame Village, LLC

CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HOF Village, LLC ("HOFV" or the "Company"), the company that owns the premier sports, entertainment and media enterprise surrounding the prestigious Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, today announced that Jason Krom has been named Chief Financial Officer. The appointment marks HOFV's efforts to expand its executive team as it continues down the path toward entering the public markets, expected in the fourth quarter of 2019.

"As we work to grow our business and execute on our strategic objectives, assembling a first-class management team represents an essential component of our preparations for operating as a public company," stated Mike Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of HOFV. "Jason is a proven executive with an entrepreneurial spirit, significant financial experience, and exceptional business acumen who also happens to have a passion for sports, positioning him well to serve as our CFO. We look forward to Jason's contributions as we look to drive the Village's next phase of growth, and are thrilled to welcome him to our team."

HOF Village, LLC and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GPAQ , GPAQU, GPAQW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced on September 16, 2019 that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement. The combined entity will continue to develop an integrated destination resort in Canton, Ohio named the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, and expand a media program that unifies live entertainment, experiences, brands and content for some of the most powerful and storied brands in football. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, valued at $390 million, the combined company will change its name to Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company and will trade on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "HOFV."

Mr. Krom possesses a proven track record of guiding strategic and organizational decision making through data-driven analysis, and has helped launch several leading product brands over the course of his career. He most recently served as CFO of Outdoor Products Group at Stanley Black & Decker, where he led significant organic sales growth and efforts to offset tariff and foreign exchange headwinds. He joined Stanley Black & Decker as the company's Vice President of FP&A before being promoted to CFO of Outdoor Products Group in October 2018.

Mr. Krom previously served as CFO of the Hollister Brand at Abercrombie & Fitch, where he guided the brand to high-single-digit same-store sales improvement and led the corporation's first zero-based budget process, enabling cost reductions and reprioritizations. Prior to that, he served as the Finance lead for Global Marketing and R&D at The Hershey Company. Mr. Krom has also held several other financial positions with companies including Philips Electronics, Novartis, and Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Krom earned an MBA with Specializations in Management and Entrepreneurship & Innovation from New York University's Stern School of Business, where he graduated with distinction, and a BS in Finance from The College of New Jersey.

About HOF Village, LLC

Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a development of HOF Village, LLC is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. It provides a themed sports, entertainment and media venue to capitalize on the popularity and fandom associated with professional football and its legendary players. HOF Village, LLC was founded by the Pro Football Hall of Fame through its wholly owned, for profit subsidiary Hall of Fame Village, Inc. and Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

About Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

GPAQ is a special purpose acquisition company formed by Mr. James Dolan. GPAQ raised $125 million in its initial public offering in January of 2018. Additional information can be found at www.gordonpointe.com.

