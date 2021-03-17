Jason Maxwell, MP CEO Participates in Northshore Magazine's CEO Panel: Keys to Successfully Leading Your Team in a Virtual World

BEVERLY, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MP, Inc., an HR and payroll company focused on delivering HCM solutions to employers across the US, announced today that company president Jason Maxwell will participate in a Facebook Live/Zoom panel about leading remote workers on March 31st at 1 pm EST. Jason will provide his perspective on what it takes to successfully lead a remote workforce at Northshore Magazine's webinar entitled, CEO Panel: Keys to Successfully Leading Your Team in a Virtual World. "I'm excited to share what MP has learned about how to support team members, cultivate a strong culture, and continue to reach new business goals with a remote team. This topic will be imperative for many employers now and even beyond the pandemic," said Jason Maxwell.

The program will feature lessons learned from four CEOs who have had great success onboarding, creating culture and driving accountability in a remote world. Attend to learn how to:

Engage your team, even if they're fully remote

Create meaningful connections, trust, and accountability when your team is remote

Build effective communication strategies for your remote team

Hire and onboard new members of your team so they feel engaged and connected with your workplace

Reduce and avoid burnout for every member of your organization

To join this free webinar, follow this link to register: https://www.nshoremag.com/ceo-panel/

About MP

MP is a full-service HR and payroll services provider. Founded in 2004, it is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts. The company serves clients from all industries and across all 50 states, helping them link their operations to their larger business goals. MP combines best in class technology with proactive and reliable customer service to help clients optimize performance and exceed business goals. For more information, visit https://mp-hr.com.

