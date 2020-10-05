SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Mitchell Real Estate, the Nations #1 Real Estate Team has officially opened its doors for business in Richmond, Virginia. Led by Broker Amy Arnone and Marketplace VP Adam Furman, the Jason Mitchell Group will look to duplicate its efforts as it has throughout all markets they service.

By being the leader of B2B services, the JMG model is to support mortgage lenders and networks alike to service their clients who are in search for an agent. From buy side representation to listing support, the JMG brand has become synonymous with referral services.

"Our goal as a company is to support our partners by providing a superior process and a world class real estate experience to each of the clients we serve. By leveraging our technology, we seamlessly support our agents and provide them an opportunity to grow their business that is unmatched in the industry," says Jason Mitchell, President and CEO of Jason Mitchell Real Estate.

Now located in 16 states, The Jason Mitchell Group model has proven to be a unique niche for real estate business. Some of the national brands they service include, Rocket Homes/Rocket Mortgage , Zillow Group , Opendoor , New American Funding , Veterans United , Axos Bank , Cardinal Financial , Realtor.com and more…

To learn more about the Jason Mitchell Group visit thejasonmitchellgroup.com or email [email protected]

