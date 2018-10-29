Jason Soto promoted to Webster Chief Credit Officer

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Bank is pleased to announce that Jason Soto has been promoted to senior vice president, Chief Credit Officer. He will report directly to Daniel Bley, executive vice president and Chief Risk Officer.

As Chief Credit Officer, Soto will oversee Webster's lending strategy and lead the credit risk management governance program. He will be responsible for overseeing the credit approval and credit portfolio management processes for the organization.

"Jason has made a tremendous positive impact since joining the Bank," said CRO Daniel Bley. "We look forward to his leadership as we continue to grow and differentiate ourselves in the marketplace."

Soto joined Webster in 2015 as Senior Credit Executive Head of Middle Market and Sponsor & Specialty Credit, following a long and distinguished career in credit risk management at GE Capital. Since June, he has held the interim role of Head of Commercial Credit.

A resident of Wayland, Massachusetts, Soto received his bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. In the local community, he has been active with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, and as a local elementary school mentor.

Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $27.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 157 banking centers and 319 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

