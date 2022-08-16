Jason T. Stubbs, DO, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HOLLAND, Mich., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason T. Stubbs, DO, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Plastic Surgeon for his work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at Signature Surgical Arts & MedSpa.

Dr. Stubbs is a leader in plastic surgery for the face and body, helping patients in the Holland, MI area at 3100 N. Wellness Drive. He has over ten years of experience in facial plastic surgery and body plastic surgery specialties.

Jason Stubbs

At Signature Surgical Arts & MedSpa, Dr. Stubbs provides a wide range of facial and body surgeries. He performs breast lifts, reductions, augmentations, and Accutite. Other body surgeries include body contouring, liposuction, CoolSculpting, plastic procedures, and other techniques to reshape and sculpt the body for a youthful and beautiful appearance.

Dr. Stubbs and the staff members at Surgical Arts & MedSpa also provide patients with various facial surgical procedures. He evaluates patients to determine if certain surgeries are right for them, including chin implants, brow lifts, facelifts, rhinoplasty, neck liposuction, otoplasty, Facetite, ear lobe reconstruction, and blepharoplasty.

Besides surgical procedures, patients come to Surgical Arts & Medspa to receive minimally invasive procedures in a medical-grade facility by licensed healthcare professionals. Patients can rejuvenate their skin with dermal fillers, botox, lip fillers, face PRP, laser hair removal, microdermabrasion, laser genesis, chemical peels, dermaplaning, morpheus8 treatments, and more. At the Medical Gym, also located on the premises, clients receive non-surgical face and body contouring treatments using cutting-edge, hands-free technology. These treatments are so quick and easy that they can be completed over a lunch hour with no downtime.

To achieve his success, Dr. Stubbs has received extensive training and education. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology at Evangel University, where he also played college golf and basketball and was a member of the 2002 NAIA II National Basketball Championship Team. He was later awarded Academic All-American Honors. He then attended Pikeville College School of Osteopathic Medicine, where he graduated with his Medical degree in 2007. Dr. Stubbs then completed an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Facial Plastics residency at Oklahoma State University in 2008. He followed this training with a General Cosmetics Fellowship at the Body Sculpting Center at the American Academy of Cosmetics in Scottsdale, AZ, in 2013. The doctor is board-certified in Facial Plastics and Full-Body Cosmetics.

As a leader in the Plastic Surgery field, Dr. Stubbs has presented talks to his peers at national and international levels. He is the author of numerous case studies and has performed literature reviews alongside his research throughout his years in the medical profession. He maintains many professional affiliations, including with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, Associate Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, American Osteopathic College of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, American Osteopathic Association, ANA, and CCRN.

Dr. Stubbs encourages his patients to put their best face forward and not hesitate to improve their looks. He says, "If your face is experiencing the ravages of time, gravity, sun, and heredity, you may need a boost to present the most pleasing visage possible. Even if you've had a facial imperfection that has made you unhappy your entire life, it's not too late; the time for change is now. A more attractive appearance for your forehead, eyes, lips, nose, ears, and face is now possible."

FOX17 News has recently interviewed him for a story about the "Zoom Boom" of people requesting facial plastic surgeries more than body surgeries. Dr. Stubbs says that being on Zoom video calls during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has made people more aware of shadows and lines in their faces that can be treated with Botox. After the pandemic forced his business to halt operations for several months, he is now providing about 50 percent of patients with facial surgeries and 50 percent with body surgeries, and is busier than ever before. He has seen a growing desire for all types of plastic surgeries, but especially facial treatments, as people who work remotely or are wearing face masks now have more time and privacy to recover from surgeries. He is proud of his work, saying, "If we can, in some form, or fashion, make one facet of your life better, make you feel better about yourself, we're doing our job."

In his spare time, Dr. Stubbs enjoys relaxing outside, boating, hiking, skiing, playing any competitive sports games, and spending quality time with his family.

He believes in the importance of giving back to his community, and has donated time to local charities and fundraisers. Dr. Stubbs has additionally traveled to Mexico to volunteer his skills to help patients with cleft lip and palate medical issues. He has taken medical mission trips to Honduras, and plans to continue volunteering in the future.

Dr. Stubbs would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, Dr. Marvin Borsand and Dr. Joe Naiemtu.

