Jason Warren Named Mid-Atlantic Regional Sales Director at Purchasing Power®

In his new role, Warren is responsible for strategic sales efforts directed toward benefit brokers and the targeted employer clients they represent. He is charged with building new broker segments to generate lasting business relationships representing the Purchasing Power program and its financial flexibility advantages for employees. Warren's sales activity will be targeted to Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C.

"Jason's considerable experience and success in the employee benefits and healthcare industries provide valuable insight and understanding of how we can best serve our broker partners and their clients," said Loughran. "He furthermore is well established in the mid-Atlantic region, where we are firmly positioned for brand growth and expansion. We're confident that Jason will bring new vision and creative strategies to our sales efforts."

With more than 25 years of experience representing employee benefits selling including medical, dental, life, disability and voluntary products, Warren joins Purchasing Power after serving most recently as group sales executive at Aliera Healthcare. Previously, he was a senior sales executive at Senior Health Partners, representing Medicare supplements and life insurance sales. Warren also dedicated 13+ years as a senior account executive and account executive at Aetna where he generated new business relationships that exceeded sales goals by triple digits and client retention of 98 percent, meriting him Gold Circle Leaders Club recognition across multiple years.

Warren earned a Bachelor of Arts in marketing from Westminster College in New Wilmington, PA, and his MBA in management from Robert Morris College in Coraopolis, PA. He and his family make their home in Grasonville, MD, where he will be based.

Purchasing Power brings employees of large corporations, associations, and government agencies a unique online retail purchasing platform with access to over 60,000 products and services that is delivered interest-free via payroll deduction with no liability or cost to the employer. Purchasing Power's stated mission is to "power people to a better life."

For more information, visit www.corp.PurchasingPower.com.

Purchasing Power is a registered trademark of Purchasing Power, LLC.

©2020 Purchasing Power, LLC. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Joe Swaney, 404.609.5630

jswaney@purchasingpower.com

Juliann Kaiser, 770.643.0615

jkaiser@kaisermarketinggroup.com

SOURCE Purchasing Power, LLC

Related Links

http://www.PurchasingPower.com

