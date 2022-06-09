Jason White of KitelyTech Wins 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason White of technology consultancy KitelyTech has been named "Digital Transformation CEO of the Year – USA" in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and celebrate exceptional business leaders from around the globe, across a wide range of sectors. Unlike many business awards programmes, which focus on the overall successes of a company, here the spotlight is on the CEO's, COOs and directors who lead them. The aim is to give outstanding executives the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar success.

Jason White was inspired to establish KitelyTech following his own disappointing experiences with digital companies. The entrepreneur decided to set up the 'one-stop shop' technology consultancy organization with the aim of setting industry leading standards and putting a focus on quality.

The term 'digital transformation' has become so commonplace in organisations around the world that its meaning may have become difficult to accurately define. Many people see it as being simply about making good software choices, but the reality is that embracing this fourth industrial revolution still depends on people.

White is a serial successful entrepreneur who has started and grown businesses across several sectors. His operations have always been driven by technology, but a series of poor experiences with organizations who over promised and under delivered led to the loss of his life savings. This inspired him to set out on a mission to change the status quo and set clear standards for this ever-evolving industry. The agency offers a range of services, from developing new e-commerce platforms to creating new mobile experiences for start-ups, but one thing never changes –consistent, transparent operations. Clients of KitelyTech have full access to all meeting notes, recordings and team communications, and this open process is matched by an open culture.

Speaking to Business Worldwide Magazine, White explained: A key part of being able to be successfully transparent is about allowing the team to be vulnerable. To enable this KitelyTech has set up a process of "safe space meetings" where emotion is removed, and the focus is on the process and not the individual. It's not about the mistake, but rather what process allowed that mistake to happen in the first place."

To find out more about KitelyTech visit - https://kitelytech.com.

An article on the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https://bwmonline.com/2022/05/26/kitelytech-the-digital-transformation-maestros/

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2022 visit - https://bwmonline.com/awards/

