Jasper Challenges the Credit Card Industry and Launches a Rewards Program That Earns You Cash Back Based on the Number of Friends You Bring

"Today's consumers don't need airline miles for trips they can't take, they also aren't looking to impress friends with metal cards," Jasper CEO Elnor Rozenrot said.

Jasper's newly launched rewards program guarantees all customers who are in good standing a minimum of 1% cash back. This rate can rise up to 6% based on the number of friends customers refer to Jasper. Rozenrot added, "We're excited to launch the Jasper Rewards Program, which is the first of its kind. It's simply a great way for our consumers to share their love of Jasper and earn cash back along the way."



Jasper is not just a credit card. With a unique rewards program offering up to 6% cash back for successful referrals, an innovative mobile app, targeted communications, and redesigned website, Jasper helps customers maintain a healthy financial lifestyle. Learn more at jaspercard.com .



Up to 6% cash back by referring friends

Start with 1% cash back, and get an extra 0.5% for a full year for every successful referral, up to 6%

Up to a $5,000 credit limit

credit limit No annual fee, no security deposit, no foreign transaction fees

Simple, intuitive app to manage your account

Unique auto payment options that help you build and maintain your credit score

Receive cash back automatically every month as a statement credit after three on-time payments

Cash back maximum varies based on credit limit

Cash back not limited to certain categories, earn on almost all everyday purchases

See Jasper's terms and fees

Card issued by WebBank, Member FDIC

