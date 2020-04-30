Jassby and Apex Entertainment partner to serve families while quarantined at home

As part of this partnership, Jassby will offer Apex Entertainment gift cards for kids who complete courses from the growing catalog of e-learning options offered inside the Jassby Mall. Kids can take classes in coding, online video creation and other material provided by online training partners. Parents will also be able to reward their kids for course completion quickly through the recently released "ELI" button right on their child's Jassby profile.

In addition, Apex Entertainment and Jassby will produce and release a fun series of virtual fun and education videos to engage young kids including: The virtual Apex ropes course, the Apex go-cart track training, and fun family cooking demonstrations.

Jassby, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is a Fintech start-up company founded in 2018 with the vision to bring banking and financial services to Generations Z and Alpha and to promote financial literacy. Jassby offers families a service through which kids can receive money from their parents and grandparents, and can then save, donate or shop, all on a safe, controlled and fully digital state-of-the-art platform. Families also use the app to manage chores and allowance.

Apex Entertainment has 3 locations (Marlborough MA, Albany NY, and Syracuse NY, with Virginia Beach VA coming soon) bringing you food, attractions, and events. They offer pure family fun, including bowling, go-karts, arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars, VR experiences, food and drinks, and more

Apex COO, Marcus Kemblowski, has this to say about the partnership, "Our commitment to our community during this challenging time remains our top focus. Partnering with Jassby provides a great opportunity to work with a company that shares that vision, while increasing our reach to even more families."

"We are always looking for partners that share our passion for serving families," said Greg Bottenhorn, Jassby's EVP of Business Partnerships. "From the first time I spoke with the folks over at Apex, I knew we could do some really fun things together that families would be able to enjoy from home," Bottenhorn added.

Both companies are clients of Beasley Media Group, who introduced the two when they identified both were developing ways to continue meeting the needs of families.

The Jassby app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple Store or at www.Jassby.com. Apex Entertainment can be found at apexentertainmentcenter.com.

CONTACT: Greg Bottenhorn, (843) 360-5611, [email protected]

SOURCE Jassby

Related Links

https://www.jassby.com

