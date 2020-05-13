Jassby Appoints Tech Industry Veteran and Former Amazon Executive David Laubner to the Role of Chief Revenue Officer

Laubner comes to Jassby with over 20 years of deep sales and marketing leadership within the digital space. Most recently, David held a senior marketing role at Amazon where he led efforts for the Blink smart home security product line. He initially joined Blink when it was a startup and developed the customer acquisition efforts that took it from a newly launched service to Amazon acquisition in less than 2 years. Blink is now one of the fastest growing products in its category. Laubner held similar roles for leading global technology companies including Fuze, Dassault Systems, and Net2phone.

"David's expertise in business to consumer marketing, as well as his deep knowledge of consumer growth, make him the perfect fit for Jassby," said Benny Nachman, Jassby's CEO. "We are excited for our customers to experience the great improvements he has already made on the product side."

Jassby, headquartered in Waltham, MA, is a Fintech start-up company founded in 2018 with the vision to bring banking and financial services to Generations Z and Alpha and to promote financial literacy through a mobile payments app. Jassby offers families a service through which kids can receive money from their parents and grandparents, and can then save, donate, or shop, all on a safe, controlled, and fully digital state-of-the-art platform. Families also use the app to manage chores and allowance. The company believes that Laubner's new role will steer the growth of the consumer business while expanding the innovation and utility that Jassby offers to its users and partners.

"The opportunity for the mobile payments industry in the US has never been greater and Jassby is well positioned in an underserved segment of the market," said David Laubner. "As the father of 2 young daughters, our mission to bring financial literacy to the next generation is very personal and I am excited for the potential of our product both as an executive and a parent."

The Jassby app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple Store or at www.Jassby.com

Contact: Greg Bottenhorn, (843) 360-5611, [email protected]



SOURCE Jassby

Related Links

https://www.jassby.com

