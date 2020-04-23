Jassby partners with The Conservation Fund to help protect the planet

Jassby will donate $1 from every sale made through the Jassby app, up to $50,000, to the top-rated nonprofit. The launch of this partnership commemorates the 50 th anniversary of Earth Day, an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22 to demonstrate support and action for environmental protection.

Jassby, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a Fintech start-up company founded in 2018 with the vision to bring banking and financial services to Generations Z and Alpha and to promote financial literacy. Jassby offers families a service through which kids can receive money from their parents and grandparents for chores, allowances, gifts, completing e-learning, or anything else worth rewarding, and can then save, donate or shop, all on a safe, controlled and fully digital state-of-the-art platform.

The Conservation Fund works with public, private and nonprofit partners to protect America's legacy of land and water resources through land acquisition, sustainable community and economic development, and leadership training. The Fund implements innovative and practical solutions that benefit both the natural world and the well-being of Americans from every walk of life.

"This partnership will boost ongoing efforts to create positive results that are good for land, water, wildlife and communities," said Eric Kostegan, The Conservation Fund's Executive Vice President for Investment & Growth. "We believe that business and conservation are strongest when they work together, and we thank Jassby for its support and leadership in building a sustainable future."

"Giving back is a major part of our values," said Greg Bottenhorn, Jassby's EVP of Business Partnerships. "Doing all we can to preserve our planet for future generations is our way of contributing to the families of today, and tomorrow," Bottenhorn added.

The Jassby app is available for iOS devices, through the Apple Store or at www.Jassby.com. The Conservation Fund can be found at www.theconservationfund.org.

Contact:

Greg Bottenhorn

(843) 360-5611

[email protected]

SOURCE Jassby

Related Links

https://www.jassby.com

