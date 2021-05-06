Jaunt Air Mobility Announces Design and Manufacturing Operations in Canada And the Appointment of Eric Côté as President

"Our announcement today to locate our design and manufacturing operations to Canada aligns with our certification path and commercialization strategy," states Martin Peryea, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. "Canada and Québec offer a wide range of opportunities stemming from a long history in the aerospace industry, including an experienced workforce and global suppliers. Canada's aerospace industry is known for export, and we intend to capitalize on that reach. Canada is a global leader in developing and promoting clean technology and this is aligned with our core values."

Eric Côté joins the team with CEO experience in leading the Soucy Group, a worldwide engineering and manufacturing organization (10 independent companies with 1800 employees) in the defense, power sports, industrial, and agriculture sectors. During Eric's 15-year tenure at Soucy, his strategic vision and leadership allowed him to set up a strong and mobilized organization with an increased presence in all five continents. Before his time at Soucy, Eric spent 15 years with Bombardier Aerospace in senior-level positions (manufacturing engineering, operations strategies, continuous improvement, Industrialization). He was involved in setting up new manufacturing and assembly organizations in different countries. Eric's first mandate will be to assist with engaging strategic investment partners and planning Jaunt's Canadian operations.

"We are pleased to have Eric join our senior leadership, Eric brings significant experience in managing organizations and growing organizations to meet customer needs worldwide and Jaunt's Canadian operations will create many new jobs in manufacturing and engineering and will introduce a new, sustainable, aviation ecosystem. We are committed to a sustainable environment with our green and innovative aircraft.", says Martin Peryea.

"Jaunt Air Mobility is developing a new generation of aircraft that will meet the growing demand for faster urban and regional travel. The Jaunt Journey will meet the highest safety standards and eliminate Green House Gases (GHG) emissions. One aircraft can eliminate the equivalent of 95 cars of GHG in congested city driving conditions. The aircraft will offer a solution for urban air mobility, cargo delivery, medical transport, and humanitarian aid.", says Eric Côté.

To share this news on social media, please use @JauntAir (Twitter), @JauntAirOfficial (Facebook) and on LinkedIn.

About Jaunt Air Mobility

Jaunt Air Mobility is a new generation aerospace organization. Jaunt Air Mobility designs and manufactures vertical take-off and landing, electric and hybrid, piloted and autonomous aircraft for advanced air mobility to serve several markets. Jaunt is the world leader in Reduced Rotor Operating Speed (ROSA™) aircraft, combining the efficiency of an airplane with advanced helicopter performance. Jaunt Air Mobility is developing the aircraft in partnership with global aviation suppliers such as BAE Systems and operators around the world such as Walle Mobility and Varon Vehicles. www.jauntairmobility.ca

SOURCE Jaunt Air Mobility