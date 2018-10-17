JAVA HOUSE® Dual-Use Liquid Coffee Pods Voted Product Of The Year 2019

JAVA HOUSE® Dual-Use Liquid Coffee Pods deliver an unbelievably smooth, less bitter, less acidic cup of coffee, whether served hot or cold. To enjoy hot, simply place a pod into a single-serve brewer and select the 8 oz. setting for a rich yet smooth cup of coffee. To enjoy cold, peel open a pod, pour over ice and add 8 oz. of water. It's that easy. With these innovative pods of premium, delicious, concentrated cold brew coffee, consumers now have a cold brew option in the single-serve coffee category for the first time. See how we brew our coffee here .

JAVA HOUSE® Dual-Use Liquid Coffee Pods use time-honored, craftsman techniques and only two ingredients: 100% Arabica coffee and cold water. The cold brew steeping process avoids the acidic results of hot brewing and produces a smoother, naturally sweeter cup of coffee. JAVA HOUSE® does not use any preservatives, coffee additives, coffee derivatives, or reconstituted coffee.

"It is such an honor that JAVA HOUSE® Dual-Use Liquid Coffee Pods have been selected as a 2019 Product of the Year Award winner," said Zack Ruderman, VP of Marketing at Heartland Food Products Group. "We knew we were onto something when consumers who proclaimed their love for their previous brand of coffee tried Java House Coffee and then said they couldn't go back to what they used to drink. Bringing the superior taste experience of cold brew to a hot cup of coffee is a game-changer for coffee-lovers and for the category."

JAVA HOUSE® Dual-Use Liquid Coffee Pods are available in four varieties (Colombian, Sumatran, Ethiopian, and Decaf) and are sold at Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Safeway, ShopRite, and other major retailers nationwide. Available in a 6-pack and 12-pack with suggested retails at $6.99 and $11.99, respectively. To learn more, visit javahouse.com.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation where winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative survey conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. JAVA HOUSE® Dual-Use Liquid Coffee Pods have been awarded the top honors for Caffeinated Product.

For over 30 years globally and 11 years in the U.S., Product of the Year has guided consumers to the best products on the market by recognizing companies and brands for quality and product innovation. Each year, Product of the Year accepts entries from consumer packaged goods that demonstrate innovation and were launched within the previous year. The entries span a wide breadth of product categories, such as food, beverages, personal care, household care and more, with one product being chosen as a winner in its category through a nationally representative online study of 40,000 consumers conducted by Kantar.

Based on the northside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweeteners, coffee, coffee creamers and liquid water enhancers. Simply put, Heartland makes coffee, tea and water taste better. The company's portfolio includes a variety of branded, licensed and private label products within multiple categories. On the branded side of the business, Heartland manufactures and markets SPLENDA®, the #1 brand in the low-calorie sweetener category and the most recognizable in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1992. Heartland is also leading the charge in the quickly emerging cold brew coffee category with JAVA HOUSE® Cold Brew Coffee. Handcrafted in small batches by brewmasters sourcing only the best ingredients, this 100% authentic cold brew is changing the coffee experience. For more information, visit HeartlandFPG.com.

Product of the Year is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com.

The world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company, Kantar knows more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, the company help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP, and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

