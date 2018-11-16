JavyDade Releases 1st Solo Single 'Up Up and Away.' Rumored Tory Lanez Feature on His Debut Album

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- JavyDade has officially launched his new single "Up Up and Away" worldwide with major positive reviews. The rapper, engineer, producer, and songwriter is also rumored to have an upcoming single featuring Tory Lanez. Follow JaveDade now on Spotify, Soundcloud, or download his music on iTunes and any major digital platform. Javy signed with Insane Labz Music in October and has been in the studio grinding daily ever since.

New artwork for JavyDade Single "Up Up and Away"

Dustin LeBleu, owner of Insane Labz Music, says, "Javy is the most creative musician I have ever been around. I can literally shout out random words, and he can flow off of them with little to no effort. He is also one of the best engineers I have been around as well. He is most likely the next big multi-genre artist of 2019."

For more on JavyDade check him out on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/javydade.

Jason Nix

Contact-870-688-3211

