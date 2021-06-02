Jay Anders joins Rye Development, LLC as COO

BOSTON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rye Development (Rye) is pleased to announce that Jay Anders, P.E., has joined the company as the Chief Operations Officer with a primary focus on the engineering, procurement, and construction of various hydropower projects in North America.

Anders joins Rye after spending the last 15 years in the hydropower consulting industry. Most recently, as the Associate Vice President and Deputy Director for Black & Veatch's (BV) Hydropower and Hydraulic Structures Department.

"Jay's deep experience and track record across multiple types of hydropower projects – ranging from pumped storage, run-of-river, and conventional hydropower make him a particularly good fit for strategically advancing Rye's diverse project portfolio," said Paul Jacob, CEO of Rye.

Prior to joining the consulting industry, Anders worked for over 13 years for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA). While at TVA, he supported various hydropower plants upgrades, modernizations, and automation projects. He was the lead electrical engineer for the modernization of the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage Project.

In addition to his technical roles, Anders is engaged in the hydro industry through his involvement with the National Hydropower Association (NHA), currently serving as the Board Chair. He has also held previous leadership positions at NHA including serving as chair of the regional meetings committee, Waterpower Innovation Council (WIC), and Treasurer.

Anders is a registered professional engineer and a U.S. Navy submarine veteran. He is a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga, with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and Master's in Engineering Management. He also holds a BA in Business Administration from Columbia College.

Rye Development is a leading U.S. hydropower developer with a current pipeline of over 22 projects in 8 States. Rye's development of new hydropower on existing dams, in conjunction with financing partner, the Climate Adaptive Infrastructure Fund, and Rye's development of new closed loop pumped storage, demonstrate Rye's commitment to the responsible development of untapped hydropower resources while maintaining rivers' balance of environmental and commercial requirements. Rye brings communities around the country substantial infrastructure, job creation, and a local source of renewable, non-consumptive energy.

SOURCE Rye Development