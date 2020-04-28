Jay Johnson Joins Billtrust as Senior Vice President of Sales to Drive Business Development Strategy

According to Billtrust Founder & CEO Flint Lane, "Jay has been successful in several roles within diverse enterprise software companies, and his go-to-market expertise and demonstrated success scaling sales organizations will be a great addition to our strong team."

"There is no better company than Billtrust to help customers to realize the strong ROI of order-to-cash automation," said Johnson. "I look forward to working with the Billtrust customer community to ensure we're delivering world-class customer experiences to achieve revenue growth and continued market leadership."

Billtrust's growth strategy has included bolstering its management team with IT and fintech enterprise software industry leaders. Recently, Billtrust added Mark Shifke as chief financial officer and Joe Eng as chief information officer.

About Jay Johnson

With twenty nine years of helping organizations transition product lines, market segments, sales methodologies and achieving profitability and revenue targets, Jay Johnson has been involved in growing companies from small and midsize companies to multi-billion dollar organizations. Most recently, Jay served as Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas for data management software leader, Syncort. Prior to that, Jay held leadership positions for Software AG, MicroStrategy and SAP. Jay received his M.B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University and attended Towson University where he received his bachelor's degree in marketing.

About Billtrust

Billtrust accelerates cash flow by automating credit decisioning and monitoring, invoice delivery, payment capture, cash application, and collections. Billtrust customers improve operational efficiency across the credit-to-cash spectrum via a flexible and integrated cloud-based solution set. Finance executives and A/R specialists love and recommend Billtrust for the remarkable cost savings, ease-of-use, process efficiency, and improved customer satisfaction rates. For more information, visit Billtrust.com .

