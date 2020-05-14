Jay Manuel To Release Debut Novel The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown

NEW YORK, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wordeee is pleased to announce the debut novel by Jay Manuel, The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown, slated for an August 3, 2020 release.

TV personality and producer, Manuel has spent over twenty years working with the world's most noted celebrities on both sides of the camera. Well-known as the Creative Director and Producer of America's Next Top Model, Manuel helped shape pop culture as a key figure in one of the most defining television shows of the early aughts. Jay appeared regularly on E!, showcasing the glamorous red carpet world of celebrity fashion and beauty at the Emmys, the SAG Awards, the Grammys, the Golden Globes and the Oscars. Manuel's laser-sharp keen observations and wit shine through in his novel The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown.

Inspired by his experience on America's Next Top Model, Manuel invites readers into a world of his creation with this irresistible breakout book. He has woven an unforgettable, satirical tale that looks behind the scenes of Model Muse, a fictional, reality model competition show, and a global phenomenon. This twisted tale of ambition, jealousy, blackmail, mystery, and revenge is seen through the eyes of its moral compass, Pablo Michaels—the heart of production in the helter-skelter world of Model Muse—who fears he is losing his soul.

"This story has been in my heart for a long time. These are human stories that hopefully shift the paradigm about how we think about power, authority, and relationships. My book is truly one of fiction, but no one ever writes in a vacuum. We write what we know. As they say, art imitates life, and is often larger than life. Hence, my metafictional work was, of course, inspired by my career in the eccentric Reality TV world. We all know reality television is not real, but what it does provide is a wonderful platform to understand essential themes about identity, in all people," said Jay Manuel.

"It's exciting to share Jay's work with his audience. What struck me is not only that it is laugh out loud funny, but that it delivers a wonderful if a cautionary message about the seduction of fame," said Marva Allen, CEO, Wordeee.

Advance praise from Hollywood insiders for Manuel's riveting and masterfully written debut novel, The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown has come from:

Grammy, Tony, and Emmy award-winning performer, Billy Porter: "I clutched my pearls through this page-turning read that's laugh-out-loud funny—she's a ki-ki, darling! It's equally heartbreaking, suspenseful, and always fast-paced. The category is: legendary."

Actress, singer, and fashion designer Vanessa Williams: "Jay has a singular voice which manages to be indulgent and gossipy, while still smart and sharp."

The Wig, The Bitch & The Meltdown is available now for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Wordeee.com, and wherever books are sold.

About Jay Manuel

Entrepreneur. Creative Director. TV personality. Visionary. Jay Manuel is all of these things in the business of managing the aesthetic. After moving to New York as a classically trained opera singer, Jay's career took off, in the direction of fashion and beauty.

As an advocate and champion, Jay uses his celebrity to shine a light on today's most important causes. He serves as a Smile Ambassador for Operation Smile and has lent his talents to hosting the Red Carpet for the "GLAAD Media Awards" (Los Angeles), hosting "Fashion Cares" which benefits AIDS research and hosting the "American Image Awards" (New York) benefiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. https://vimeo.com/395841611

Learn more about Jay Manuel and watch his sizzle reel at www.jaymanuel.com.

Media Contact:

SLATE PR

Polis Groutas

[email protected]

212.235.6811

Photos: https://www.prlog.org/12822279

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Wordeee