Jay Watt Hired as SVP of Distribution Services at EverQuote, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EverQuote, Inc., a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., is pleased to announce that Jay Watt has joined as SVP of Distribution Services. Jay will focus on growing our marketplace and launching innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them.

"Jay is an experienced, entrepreneurial and consumer-centric leader," said COO Jayme Mendal, "At Amazon, he had a strong track record of designing and building innovative solutions to meet a range of consumer and partner needs. This experience will be valuable as EverQuote continues to improve and evolve our marketplace experience for all participants."

"EverQuote's vision is simple - make finding the right insurance easier, faster and more transparent. Today, connecting consumers with the right insurance options is complex and full of friction, with consumers spending large amounts of time sorting through carriers that do not best match their needs. EverQuote continues to build advanced analytics and technology to that process faster, more intuitive and accurate. I joined to be part of EverQuote's relentless drive to improve the insurance shopping experience, help consumers make the best decisions possible and get the protection they need," said Watt.

"Jay brings a rich background as a business owner and operator. His deep analytics experience and entrepreneurial drive make him a perfect fit for building our distribution services business. I look forward to building innovative solutions and products together," said Seth Birbaum, CEO.

Jay Watt was most recently a Product and Technology Strategist for Amazon. Previously, he developed and operated a Transportation Marketplace for Amazon Sellers. Before Amazon, Jay was a Partner in an operations strategy consulting firm which was acquired by Accenture. He was also part of the early team at Kiva Systems a novel warehouse automation solution provider which was acquired by Amazon in 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) our ability to grow our marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the Company's ability to maintain or increase the amount providers spend per quote request; (4) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; (5) the Company's ability to maintain and build its brand; (6) the Company's reliance on its third-party service providers; (7) the Company's ability to develop new and enhanced products and services to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers, and the Company's ability to successfully monetize them; (8) the impact of competition in the Company's industry and innovation by the Company's competitors; (9) the Company's expected use of proceeds from its initial public offering; and (10) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace in the U.S., connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision of applying a scientific, data-driven approach to help consumers find the best price and coverage for their individual insurance needs.

