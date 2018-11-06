JayMarc Homes Wins 2019 National Housing Quality Award

"Home builders that approach the National Housing Quality (NHQ) Awards as a trophy they can feature in an advertising campaign find they don't measure up to the criteria of having a system for continuous improvement. Applicants, no matter how wonderful, can't write their way to the industry's top prize for achievement in total quality management," wrote Mike Beirne, Senior Editor of Professional Builder magazine.

To Beirne's point, criteria for award consideration was extensive, beginning with a thorough examination of company processes, culture, financials, and on-site interviews with employees, vendor and customers. JayMarc Homes is one of four winners of the top industry award nationally. Since 1993, only 120 home construction industry companies have received this honor. JayMarc Homes received Silver on its first try applying. The other three home builders awarded are based in Monroe, NC, Lititz, PA, and Denver, CO.

"The NHQ Award is one of the most flattering honors a home builder can receive," says JayMarc Homes CEO Marc Rousso. "It was particularly meaningful to us when the judging panel acknowledged our customer service and warranty plans."

JayMarc Homes is a luxury home builder based in Mercer Island, WA. Specializing in luxury spec and custom homes in West Bellevue and Mercer Island areas, the 36-person company sold 21 homes and made $51.5 million in 2017. JayMarc has received numerous national and regional awards from esteemed organizations such as The Puget Sound Business Journal, The New Home Council, Houzz and the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (Gold Nugget Awards).

