Jaymie Scotto & Associates Forms Strategic Partnership with Mojo Marketing

MIDDLEBROOK, Va., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) , the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning for the tech and telecom industries, announces its new strategic partnership with Mojo Marketing , the first and only full-service digital telecom marketing agency, based in San Diego. JSA and Mojo Marketing will leverage one another's strengths to drive additional telecom lead generation and Public Relations opportunities to its respective client bases.

Under the agreement, JSA will provide Mojo's clients its award-winning telecom PR services, including posting to its blog of over 130K+ network infrastructure readers, and in return, Mojo will supplement JSA's digital marketing arm with certified lead generation expertise and project management including drip email campaign deployment and tracking.

"We are excited for our new win-win partnership with Mojo Marketing, an innovative firm that largely complements our award-winning services, catering specifically to the tech and telecom industries," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia , CEO and Founder of JSA. "Mojo shares not only similar core values, but our steadfast mission to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available, with a positive return on investment."

"This complementary partnership allows both companies to leverage each other's strengths to provide massive value to our collective clients," comments Angela Leavitt , Founder and CEO of Mojo Marketing. "For some time, we have been searching for the right partner to extend PR services to our clients, and we found that partner in JSA."

About JSA



Celebrating more than 13 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for two years in a row, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available – with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom – as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX) and its online C-level social platform, the CEO Exchange .

We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (3D-like interactive video), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter to 28K+ subscribers) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog with 130K+ readers).

About Mojo Marketing

Mojo Marketing is the first and only full-service digital telecom marketing agency. With a robust network of key relationships -- including carriers, master agents, telecom agents, VARs, and media contacts -- Mojo keeps its fingers on the pulse of marketing and PR trends relevant to this industry. Mojo Marketing develops and delivers high quality marketing strategy and tactics that drive tangible results for its clients. Through values including responsiveness, integrity, creativity, and enthusiasm, Mojo is committed to helping telecom, cloud, and IT companies reach their targeted customers with the right message through the right mediums. In 2018, Mojo was named one of San Diego's Top 100 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies by the San Diego Business Journal.

As an agency that focuses exclusively on the telecom industry and channel, Mojo Marketing is dedicated to eliminating frustrating learning curves for its clients while prioritizing results over activities. Its expertise in lead generation and today's marketing strategies contribute to the entire Mojo team's commitment to creating impact and driving revenues for companies of all sizes.

