Jayne Miller Joins Intermed Cost Containment

Miller is an industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in managed care and claims administration. Most recently, Jayne served as Senior Vice President of Claims at American Claims Management in charge of both the managed care and claims administration divisions. Jayne has a bachelor's degree from American River College, an ARM designation and Bill Review Designation from the California Department of Insurance.

"I am very excited to be part of such a respected organization," said Miller.

Agnes Hoeberling, Intercare's President, is excited to have been able to recruit Jayne to join the Intercare Team. She said, "The addition of Jayne brings supplementary skills to the Senior Leaders of our organization. She adds depth and breadth to Intercare's managed care capabilities and will strengthen performance and bring value added services to our clients today."

George "Mac" McCleary, Chief Executive Officer of Intercare, stated, "Intercare continues to grow and expand in every field of endeavor. The addition of Jayne to our team will permit Intercare to more rapidly grow its service platform. Intercare has historically grown organically not through a merger and acquisition strategy. Intercare's Workers' Compensation and Managed Care Divisions currently serve clients in 28 states, and the Liability Claims Division has the capability and capacity to serve clients in all states. Today, with the addition of Jayne to the senior executive staff, we will continue to expand in those states where we can best serve our clients' needs."

About Intercare Holdings Insurance Services

Intercare is a privately held, independent third party administrator for liability and workers' compensation claims and a provider of managed care cost containment services. Its 325 employees work collaboratively with self-insured and insured entities in both the public and private sector who seek to better control their loss costs. The company is headquartered in Rocklin, California.

Intercare manages over 32,000 workers' compensation and liability claims annually. Its managed care division provides bill review services, utilization review, case management and network management in support of the claims division clients. Additionally, it serves stand-alone managed care clients using a collaborative approach.

