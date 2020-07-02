JayQ The Legend's New Track 'Amazing Girl' Dedicated to Inspiring Amazing Girls and Women Worldwide

LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JayQ The Legend is following up on his international success with the release of a new track to call out importance of all women worldwide, "Amazing Girl". Fresh from reaching number one on the Billboard Reggae Digital Song Charts, charting on Reggae iTunes Charts, Music Week Urban Club Charts, Hip Hop iTunes Charts, Billboard R&B song Charts & enjoying National Rotation on BETJAMS and BETSOUL.

"Amazing Girl", is a kick off to an AMAZING GIRL SUMMER, dedicated to celebrating women everywhere and the intelligence and fortitude and care they bring to humanity in these uncertain times.

"Written by JayQ The Legend, co-produced by 1500 or Nothing –the song is dedicated to all the incredible women out there who make a difference in the world. The list spans from athletes, such as Mia Hamm, Kristi Yamaguchi and Serena Williams to artists, scientists, business women, and politicians such as Misty Copeland, Tiero Fletcher (Guinn) and Jennifer Doudna, Gabby Gifford, and Glenda McNeal.

"Amazing women come in all colors and creeds," states BreakOut Music CEO, Miriam Bavly. "We need to recognize that every girl is an amazing woman about to blossom."

"It's time to highlight women and their daily contributions to humanity," states JayQ The Legend. "In my personal life, my mother overcame abuse, and made incredible sacrifices, to give her children better lives. So many women do so many amazing things every day. Women must be at every level of control, power, and politics that affect our society and planet."

"Jay Q The Legend is one of the fastest growing artists in his genre, with over 250k Instagram followers, he's captured a market hungry for his fresh, infectiously happy sound," remarked Stefan Toren, Head of A&R at A&R Factory.



About JayQ The Legend

JayQ The Legend, an American singer-songwriter & a top afrobeat performer worldwide. His debut single 'Body Talk' hit the top of the Billboard Digital Song and iTunes charts in 2019. A prolific writer, who has written recently with Grammy winners Joelle James, 1500 or Nothin, and Jazze Pha.

JayQ The Legend is a role model for African Americans. He is a civil rights and entertainment lawyer turned Afrobeat singer and songwriter.

Website: Breakoutmusic.com

Instagram: @jayqthelegend

YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=86tYVd9dfvc&feature=youtu.be

Spotify: open.spotify.com/artist/45tPOjgEGC31MA5YNCrz7E

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/breakoutmusicofficial/amazing-girl-jayq-the-legend-em1/s-2zNrHdZGTxz

