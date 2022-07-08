Jazeera Paints' "All in One" Seminar Continues to Tour the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Jazeera Paints introduced itself as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's only comprehensive national provider of construction solutions, where consumers can get all construction solutions products they need under one roof. A panoramic overview of the company's many building and construction products was showcased.

The second stop was in Al-Qassim Province, where the seminar was attended by a number of distinguished engineers and designers. The presenters demonstrated the company's latest products and informed the audience on how these products could help them with their various projects. The third spot was in Al Khobar, the Eastern Province, where interested members and interior design specialists met to discover the company's latest paints and construction solutions.

The All in One seminar was held once again in Riyadh, however this time it was specially intended for real estate developers to introduce them to the various products and services Jazeera Paints can offer them to complete their construction projects as efficiently as possible. The notion of All in One drew real estate developers because it allowed them to obtain all their project's construction necessities under one roof with high quality.

In each of its All in One seminars, the company displayed a number of samples to demonstrate to the audience the high quality of their products, which range from insulation paint, architectural paint, decorative paint, industrial paint, to protective paint, metal paint, wood paint, eco-friendly paint, and fire-resistant paint, road marking paint, floor coatings, and dry mortar products, among other unique products, and illustrated the capabilities of the Jazeera Paints app.

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms.

