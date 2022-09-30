RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Mr. Majid Al-Hogail, organized the third edition of the exhibition "Projects of Distinguished Cities,". Jazeera Paints' participation in this exhibit comes as a result of the company's keen awareness of the importance of these local events in promoting the real estate and development sector as a pioneering company in paints, colors, and construction solutions on a national, regional, and global scale. The exhibition runs for five days in Riyadh between September 24 and 28, 2022, and is accompanied by the "Effects of the National Transformation Program on Saudi Cities" forum.

Jazeera Paints Sponsors the Exhibition of “Projects of Distinguished Cities 2022”

The exhibit features more than 70 institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Transportation, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Aramco, and other public and private sector organizations. In addition to prominent Saudi projects involved in the 2030 Vision, most notably "The Line" project located in Neom.

The exhibit featured a panel discussion titled "Effects of 2030 Vision Initiatives on Saudi Cities," with panelists including the Minister of Tourism, Mr. Ahmed Al-Khateeb, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engr. Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, the Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs, Mr. Majid Al-Hogail, and the Minister of Transportation, Engr. Saleh Al-Jasser.

The exhibit will include 10 panel discussions, 12 workshops, and 46 speakers, all of whom will discuss Saudi Cities and the positive effects of the Vision on Saudi Cities, the future of economic and investment opportunities in various regions and cities, the sustainability of housing, and the challenges that city development faces. The exhibit will also reflect on urban and city development practices and means, particularly in relation to the sustainability of infrastructure and municipal services, as well as the impact of the Vision initiatives on smart city service strategies.

"Jazeera Paints" aims through its participation to introduce its customers, engineers, and real estate developers, to the company's latest products not only in the field of colors, but also in the field of construction solutions, where the company has many cohesive products that solve all of the architectural problems that engineers face in their projects.

The Minister Mr. Majid Al-Hogail honored "Jazeera Paints" for its diamond sponsorship of the exhibit, which was accepted by Engr. Wael bin Mohammed Al Romaih, Business Development Director of "Jazeera Paints".

مشاركة دهانات الجزيرة في معرض "مشروعات مدن متميزة" https://www.jazeerapaints.com/ YouTube

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1911818/Jazeera_Paints.jpg

SOURCE Jazeera Paints