Jazeera Paints to Start Online Sales in the United Arab Emirates

This step comes to emphasize the company's desire to expand and develop the technical solutions it provides to its clients in all departments, the first of which, is to facilitate the customer's access to every product, and complete all their purchases online. Jazeera Paints aspires to enhance its customer's online experience, to go beyond merely browsing products. Therefore, the website comes packed with features that will transform the customer's online shopping experience; and these features include:

Informative articles that help the reader to gain a better understanding of the field of paints in its different types and features.

A paint calculator that helps the customer with measuring the right amount of paint he or she needs prior to purchasing.

A color simulator that enables the customer to apply any paint color on walls to decide the right color for his or her place.

The CEO of Jazeera Paints, Mr. Abdullah Saud Al-Romaih, announced, following the launch of the company's online store, that Jazeera Paints is always in the race to improve the customer's overall experience, from the moment the customer encounters the company, until he or she makes his or her decision to purchase.

He continues that the purpose of founding the online store in the UAE, is not only to be the first in the business, but also to extend our reach to help all our customers to gain easy access to our various products and get informed about them through catalogs and demo videos.

Launching the online store in the UAE will help our customers to receive full information about our different products and purchase them online without the need to visit the branch.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tons annually, and Jazeera Paints is now displayed in more than 650 active showrooms!

