Jazwares and UFC® Bring the Action to Fans with Launch of New Collectibles Line

The collectibles line features current and former UFC champions including UFC lightweight champion Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion "The Notorious" Conor McGregor. Additional fighters such as former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and UFC lightweight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone are also featured in the collection.

The UFC Ultimate Series limited-edition figures by Jazwares are the most detailed, realistic, and sophisticated representations of UFC athletes. Each figure features the athlete's true-to-life details including any tattoos, their respective weight classes and realistic facial expressions. These popular athletes also come with two sets of removable hands, each with UFC gloves, feature interchangeable heads and over 30 points of articulation to recreate your favorite UFC match ups.

"With an extensive roster of iconic UFC champions, this unveiling is unmatched. This new line of collectible figures will allow UFC fans, both kids and collectors, to engage and replicate the biggest UFC super-fight showdowns," said Laura Zebersky, Chief Commercial Officer, Jazwares. "The collectibles celebrate the history and icons of the UFC today, and so we're glad to bring this to life and offer fans authentic action figures that they can keep forever."

"Jazwares is a great partner and UFC is pleased to offer fans this new line of limited-edition action figures to celebrate some of the greatest athletes and moments in UFC history," said UFC Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products, Tracey Bleczinski.

Today's launch includes the first wave of seven 6" premium figures of iconic UFC athletes. Additional products will debut at retail in Fall 2020, including figures, plush, an Octagon® playset and role play items such as the UFC Legacy Championship Belt.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles and musical instruments. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids®, CoComelon and Peppa Pig, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Hug-A-Pet and Squishmallows®, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

About UFC ®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 318 million fans and 102 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly one billion TV households across more than 175 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 65 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC was acquired in 2016 by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, along with strategic investors Silver Lake Partners and KKR. UFC is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC , Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram: @UFC.

