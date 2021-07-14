Jazwares Builds on Success of #1 Cable Preschool Series "Dino Ranch" with Debut of Exclusive Toy Line

Two dino-mite worlds collide in this fresh new collection, blending the beloved show's recognizable characters with action-packed play. Joining the round-up are a range of huggable plush, assorted figures, feature vehicles and playsets that will allow children's imaginations to roam. Playtime will be totally roarsome when it comes to this new toy line that fans of the series will adore.

Filled with adventure and life-long friendships, the new CG-animated preschool series produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios made its U.S. debut in January 2021 on Disney Junior and DisneyNOW, and it now also airs on Disney+. Dino Ranch follows the Cassidy family as they tackle life in a fantastical "pre-westoric" setting where dinosaurs roam. The working farm - under the big skies of ranch country - is the ultimate playground for the tight-knit family: Ma (Jane), Pa (Bo) and their three adopted kids, Jon, Min and Miguel. Together they are in charge of rounding up, riding and caring for a lively herd of racing, roaring dinosaurs who are also their best friends.

"We're thrilled to bring the world of Dino Ranch to preschoolers, and the entire team at Jazwares is ready to join the roundup of the ultimate prehistoric meets Wild West toy line," said Laura Zebersky, President of Jazwares. "Loveable, colorful, and full of surprises, this new line will transform playtime into a dino-driven world of adventure."

Kate Schlomann, EVP Brand Management & Content Marketing, Boat Rocker Studios said: "We are delighted to see Jazwares innovative toy line finally launch. Jazwares is the perfect partner for Dino Ranch, and have transformed the onscreen characters into a fantastic product range with great play value, allowing kids to build out their very own Dino Ranch world. We've had lots of requests for toys on our social channels and cannot wait to see how fans react to them."

The new Dino Ranch product line includes:

Dino-Mites Assortment ( $3.99 MSRP): Create the ultimate playground with the Dino Ranch Dino-Mite egg blind figures, featuring 12 mighty mini dinosaur toys to collect.

MSRP): Create the ultimate playground with the Dino Ranch Dino-Mite egg blind figures, featuring 12 mighty mini dinosaur toys to collect. Dino Ranchers 2-Pack Assortment ( $8.99 MSRP): Bring home the adventure with the Dino Ranch 2-Pack featuring one Dino Rancher (Jon, Min or Miguel), plus their dino sidekick!

MSRP): Bring home the adventure with the Dino Ranch 2-Pack featuring one (Jon, Min or Miguel), plus their dino sidekick! Dino Ranch 6 Figure Pack ( $24.99 MSRP): The Dino Ranch 6 Figure Pack features all three Dino Ranchers along with their respective dino companions!

MSRP): The Dino Ranch 6 Figure Pack features all three Dino Ranchers along with their respective dino companions! Dino Action Pack Assortment ( $12.99 MSRP): Build out your own Dino Ranch with the Dino Ranch Action Pack Assortment, featuring an adorable 5-inch Dino Ranch facade, four 4-inch articulated dino figures, and four connectable fence pieces.

MSRP): Build out your own Dino Ranch with the Dino Ranch Action Pack Assortment, featuring an adorable 5-inch Dino Ranch facade, four 4-inch articulated dino figures, and four connectable fence pieces. Deluxe Dino Pack ( $14.99 MSRP): Saddle up and join Biscuit, the T-Rex and Angus, the triceratops at the Dino Ranch! The 5-inch feature dinos are the biggest ones at the Dino Ranch, the ranch and dinosaur sanctuary where Jon, Min, and Miguel live with Ma (Jane) and Pa (Bo!)!

( MSRP): Saddle up and join Biscuit, the T-Rex and Angus, the triceratops at the Dino Ranch! The 5-inch feature dinos are the biggest ones at the Dino Ranch, the ranch and dinosaur sanctuary where Jon, Min, and Miguel live with and Pa (Bo!)! Feature Vehicle Assortment ( $12.99 MSRP): Ride along with Jon, Min, & Miguel with the Dino Ranch Feature Vehicle Assortment. Each 5" Dino vehicle has a unique feature and includes their Dino Rancher Figure sidekick!

MSRP): Ride along with Jon, Min, & Miguel with the Dino Ranch Feature Vehicle Assortment. Each 5" Dino vehicle has a unique feature and includes their Dino Rancher Figure sidekick! Hatchery Playset ( $19.99 MSRP): The Dino Ranch Hatchery Adventure Set is the perfect way to expand the Dino Ranch! It includes a light up Dino Egg Incubator, an Exclusive Mini figure, two Dino-Mites, plus six accessories.

MSRP): The Dino Ranch Hatchery Adventure Set is the perfect way to expand the Dino Ranch! It includes a light up Dino Egg Incubator, an Exclusive Mini figure, two Dino-Mites, plus six accessories. Clubhouse Playset ( $39.99 MSRP): Welcome to the Dino Ranch Clubhouse, the Dino Ranchers' hangout spot! This large playset is modular and comes with 9 built-in features, as well as one dino rancher figure, two small dinosaurs, and one free wheel vehicle.

MSRP): Welcome to the Dino Ranch Clubhouse, the Dino Ranchers' hangout spot! This large playset is modular and comes with 9 built-in features, as well as one dino rancher figure, two small dinosaurs, and one free wheel vehicle. Plush Assortment ( $6.99 MSRP): The Dino Ranch Little Plush Assortment features one of three soft and cuddly dinos. They look like they jumped right out of the show! Get to know Blitz, the lightning-fast velociraptor, Clover, the gentle brontosaurus, and Tango, the mighty triceratops.

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a subsidiary of Alleghany Capital Corporation, is a global leader in consumer products including toys, plush, action figures, collectibles, musical instruments, and recently expanding into the costumes and pets category. Jazwares' portfolio includes a variety of dynamic, wholly-owned and licensed brands like preschool powerhouses Blippi, Cabbage Patch Kids® and CoComelon, unstoppable action and gaming brands like Fortnite, Halo®, Micro Machines, Nerf, Pokémon and Roblox, leading lifestyle and entertainment brands like All Elite Wrestling™ (AEW), BLACKPINK, Blinger®, Marvel and UFC®, musical property First Act™, and beloved plush Squishmallows®, Petooties™ Pets and Russ Berrie™, just to name a few. With over 20 years of design, development, and manufacturing expertise, Jazwares is an award-winning company with a progressive focus on identifying new trends and transforming them into high-quality products for consumers of all ages.

Jazwares, which is headquartered in Sunrise, FL, has offices around the world and sells in over 100 countries. Since its inception in 1997, Jazwares continues to grow through the development of new products and the strategic acquisitions of companies like First Act™, Russ Berrie™, Zag Toys™, Wicked Cool Toys™ and Kellytoy®. For more information about Jazwares, please visit www.jazwares.com .

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear…(Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com.

