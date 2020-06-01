Jazz Concert Series for Isolated Seniors in Communities

CHICAGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Assistance of Greater Chicago is bringing some music and joy to those who have been hit hard by the Coronavirus crisis through a free jazz concert series for some Chicagoland senior communities.

A group of musicians, organized by Ethan Kogan, will play live at area senior communities in the first two weeks of June. These senior communities have had to stop group gatherings in order to slow or prevent the deadly spread of COVID-19, and residents continue to feel the pain of isolation in their rooms or apartments.

Starting June 2, the musicians will perform shows outside each facility at a safe distance from the residents, in parking lots or outdoor patios, and safely distanced from one another. The audience of residents and staff will experience the music through their open windows at seven locations throughout Chicagoland.

"Music touches all of us and stimulates the brain to recall experiences that are meaningful to each of us," says Susan Kocanda, Community Relations of Belmont Village in Buffalo Grove. "Music has a way of bringing all of us back together again after so much time apart, it's a fresh start to the summer season!"

Ethan Kogan, the drummer and organizer, lives in New York, but is flying to Chicago and gathering a group of his Chicago jazz friends who have volunteered to play in the free concerts. Ethan has shared the stage with leading jazz voices such as Wallace Roney, Patti Austin, Joe Lovano and Cassandra Wilson. Among his other accomplishments, Ethan was chosen to perform as the big band drummer for the GRAMMY Jazz Ensemble. (He is also the son of one of the owners of Home Care Assistance.) Several of the Chicago musicians regularly perform at the Chicago Jazz Festival and have performed with jazz luminaries such as Roy Hargrove and Cab Calloway.

Home Care Assistance has long recognized the power of music to bring joy and connection to older adults. Our team is certified through Music & Memory, which focuses on bringing personalized music to those seniors with cognitive challenges.

Our mission at Home Care Assistance is to change the way the world ages. We provide older adults with quality care that enables them to live happier, healthier lives at home and in communities. Our services are distinguished by the caliber of our caregivers, the responsiveness of our staff and our expertise in home care. As leaders in brain health, we understand the unique needs of those with dementia. Music therapy is shown to have a positive impact on recalling memories and emotions, and can enhance mental performance.

